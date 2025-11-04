The Papu Nallah-Nirjuli road via Naharlagun has been under repair for years now, with no sign that the situation will improve anytime soon. This comes even as the Gauhati High Court has granted a two-month extension following a series of failed attempts to meet the completion deadline.

The Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Bench has given the PWD (Highway) two months to complete the road maintenance. The directive came during the hearing of PIL No 11/2024, filed by Vijay Jamoh and Doge Lona in July 2024. The deadline for the Package B flyover and highway project has been extended to July 2026. The PWD must submit a progress report by 3 December, 2025.

The earlier contractor, Woodhill Shivam, failed to carry out the work despite a prior one-month extension. M/s Tama Fabrication Works has now been assigned to execute the maintenance work, which must be completed within 60 days.

The prolonged delay has caused major inconvenience to residents of the Itanagar Capital Region and has become a source of embarrassment for the government. Yet, there has been very little progress despite multiple official assurances and court interventions, leading citizens to question whether the government is truly serious about completing the road.