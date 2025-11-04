TAWANG, 3 Nov: Farmers, along with officials of the Agriculture Department participated in a training-cum-awareness programme on seed quality control, conducted here on Monday by Naharlagun-based State Seed Testing Laboratory (SSTL), in coordination with the Tawang district agriculture office.

Welcoming the gathering, SSTL Seed Testing Officer Jongship Tikhak highlighted the importance of seed testing and the role it plays in ensuring better crop yield and productivity.

During the technical session, junior scientific assistant Duyu Tadu explained the Seed Act in detail, while Agriculture Development Officer Mudo Rinyaelaborated various seed testing methods and their practical applications.

District Agriculture Officer Pema Dechhen urged the farmers to test their seeds before sowing and to use only certified quality seeds for better results.

An interactive session followed, during which farmers actively participated and had their doubts regarding seed testing and related agricultural practices cleared. (DIPRO)