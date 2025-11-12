ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Thirteen judokas from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in the Sub-Junior National Judo Championships 2025-26, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, from 16 to 20 November.

Prior to the team’s departure, Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Vice-Chairperson Bengia Yayang Tadar and SAA Director Gumnya Karbak interacted with the judokas, advising them to exhibit sportsmanship throughout the event.

Later, both the SAA officials flagged off the team, Arunachal Judo Association secretary-general Rahul Mipi said in a release.

The team:

Sub-junior girls: Raki Mane, Chochomai Lap, Chapho Hakhun, Rumi Tekseng, and Luna Techi Tara.

Sub-junior boys: Levi Samphong Kunkho, Kejang Dorjee Megeji, Forcen Tayang, Apan Apesam, Tagru Taluk, Ragi Techi, Bolam Wangsu, and Gichik Tanang.

Sudhir Kumar Shaw and Nasali Mikhu are the coaches.