BASAR, 11 Nov: Tirbin FC staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Bam FC 2-1 after trailing by one goal in the opening match of the 4th Leparada Football Championship 2025 at Todak Basar Memorial Stadium here in Leparada district on Monday evening.

The championship, featuring nine teams, is being conducted on a league-cum-knockout basis, with the grand finale scheduled for 21 November. All matches are being played under floodlights for the first time in the district.

Earlier, declaring the championship open, local MLA Nyabi Jinni Dirchi urged youths to take up sports sincerely and make careers out of them.

Responding to a single-point memorandum submitted by LRDFA president Henya Bam, seeking establishment of a dedicated football stadium in the district headquarters, the MLA said that the construction of a separate sports stadium is already being considered, and expressed hope for its early realisation.

She suggested to the Leparada District Football Association’s (LRDFA), the organiser of the championship, to include women’s football in future editions, and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting development of sports in the district.

Leparada Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Ejum Angu Angu administered a ‘No tobacco pledge’ to all the participants, underscoring the district’s ongoing Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0.

LRDFA vice president Tomo Ada highlighted the association’s initiatives to nurture young football talents in the district. (DIPRO)