RONO HILLS, 11 Nov: The Tribal Research Institute of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a ‘Jan Jatiya Gaurav Pakhwada’programme on Monday at the university’s sociology department.

The event was organised in collaboration with RGU’s sociology department and the Aanwg Anya Foundation.

Nationally, this celebration is initiated by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, and in Arunachal Pradesh it is celebrated under the Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Department.

The department conducted a quiz competition to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter, and to raise awareness about tribal freedom fighters of India, Northeast India, and Arunachal.

Four teams – Team Tagi Raja, Team Moji Riba, Team Tana Nanna, and Team Matmur Jamoh – participated in the quiz competition.

Team Moji Riba was declared the winner, followed by Team Tana Nanna.

Faculty members, research scholars and students witnessed the programme.