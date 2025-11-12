ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has said that the safety and dignity of children and students have been gravely compromised in the state under the BJP rule.

Expressing concern over the “shocking and disturbing reports of rape, murder, molestation, violence and repeated law-and-order breakdowns in various schools and colleges across the state,” APCC president Bosiram Siram on Tuesday said that the situation has now reached a critical and deeply worrying stage.

Siram demanded that the state government enforce strict vigilance, monitoring and safety protocols in all schools and colleges and ensure strong accountability mechanisms within institutional administrations. He further urged the government to strengthen law-and-order response at district levels without delay, and to provide psychological counselling, preventive awareness, and support systems for students.

“These incidents clearly reflect weak institutional administration, collapsed vigilance mechanisms, and failure of governance under the ruling BJP government,” Siram said, and added that “educational institutions, which must be secure spaces for learning and moral development, are turning into unsafe environments due to negligence.”

The APCC said that “this continuous deterioration is alarming, distressing, and unacceptable.”

“Instead of protecting the future of our youths, the government has allowed disorder, indiscipline, and criminal acts to proliferate within educational spaces,” the APCC alleged.

The APCC stands firmly with students, parents and educators, and the party will not remain silent when the future of our youths is at stake, Siram said.

“If the government continues to ignore the alarming trend in educational institutions, it will amount to betraying the future of the children. Students’ safety, dignity, and wellbeing must be treated as the highest priority,” he said.