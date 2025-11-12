The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has claimed that several elephants were saved from potential accidents due to the alertness and quick action of railway staff, including the timely halting of trains. In one instance, tower wagon driver Jitendra Kumar stopped his vehicle after spotting two elephants crossing the tracks, which the Railways said prevented a possible collision. In another incident, loco pilot Satyendra Yadav and assistant loco pilot Sudarshan Hatimuria halted a special train when four elephants were crossing the track, saving their lives.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has the longest elephant corridors in the Indian Railways network, making train movement potentially dangerous for both elephants and trains. The Railways have often been criticised for not doing enough to minimise elephant-train collisions. The NFR has stated that it is implementing intrusion detection systems, constructing underpasses, and enhancing patrolling in sensitive areas. For the safety of both animals and passengers, it is essential to implement precautionary measures to prevent such disasters.

As the railway network expands across the Northeastern region – known for its elephant corridors – it must avoid routes that threaten wildlife habitats. Further habitat destruction would only endanger more elephants.