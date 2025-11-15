ROING, 14 Nov: An emergency medical technician (EMT) and an ambulance pilot successfully performed safe delivery of a child inside an ambulance in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday morning.

EMT Binggu Tayeng and pilot Deepok Gurung of the district hospital in Roing, under the EMRI Green Health Services, providing free medical ambulance services, responded to a pregnancy call from Haru Pahar in Koronu circle, a remote area in Roing, with a depleted road.

The patient experienced severe labour pain en route to the district hospital, prompting Tayeng to perform the delivery inside the ambulance.

According to reports, complications during labour made immediate hospital care essential. With limited time and resources, Tayeng swiftly assessed the patient’s vital signs before and after delivery, ensuring that the mother remained in a stable and comfortable position throughout the procedure.

As the ambulance navigated the winding roads, the mother’s condition rapidly progressed.

The EMT, drawing on her training and experience, expertly guided the delivery, ensuring that both mother and baby were safe during the process.

The newborn, a healthy baby girl, arrived just moments before the ambulance reached the hospital.

“Despite the challenging circumstances, we were focused on providing the best care possible,” Tayeng said.

“It was an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful that we could support this family during such a critical moment,” she added.

Upon arrival at the hospital, both the mother and newborn were in stable condition and received immediate care.

The medical staff at the district hospital praised the quick thinking and professionalism of the EMT, highlighting the importance of skilled emergency response in rural areas. (DIPR)