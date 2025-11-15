ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: The Yonex-Sunrise 48th Inter-State, Inter Zonal and Junior National Badminton Championship will be held in Itanagar from 18 to 24 November.

Over 400 players from 32 states/UTs, including the Indian junior team that had won the bronze medal in the recent Junior World Badminton Championship, are expected to participate in the event, organising secretary Bamang Tago said during a coordination meeting here on Friday.

ICR Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu appealed to all departments concerned to extend support for successful conduct of the event, ensuring safety and security of all participants.

“It is our collective opportunity to host India’s most prestigious badminton event, and Arunachal is known for its hospitality. Coordinated efforts will showcase the state’s reputation,” the deputy commissioner said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments, including the district administration, police, Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA), Sports and Youth Affairs Department, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, and infrastructure agencies.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and SAA Chairman John Neelam are expected to attend the opening ceremony on 20 November, Tago said.