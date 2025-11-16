NOIDA, 15 Nov: Oil India Limited (OIL) declared its financial results for Q2FY26, in its 574th meeting of the board of directors held on Friday.

The company sustained its consolidated turnover at Rs 9,175 crore in in Q2FY26 vis-à-vis Rs 8,136 crore in Q2FY25.

OIL achieved a standalone PAT of Rs 1,044 crore in Q2FY26 vis-à-vis Rs 1,834 crore achieved in Q2FY25 due to sharp drop in crude price realisation from USD 79.33/bbl in Q2FY25 to USD 68.19/bbl in Q2FY26, a drop of 14%.

The board of directors of the company has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per fully paid equity share, said an official release.