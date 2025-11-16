GANGTOK, 15 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on his Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang at the latter’s official residence here on Saturday.

Khandu enquired about Tamang’s wellbeing in the wake of his health concerns a couple of days ago, an official statement said.

Tamang was indisposed due to nose bleeding and elevated blood sugar level on Thursday and was admitted to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH), where doctors stabilised his condition and kept him under observation till Friday noon.

The Sikkim chief minister expressed his deep gratitude to the visiting Arunachal CM and thanked him for his concerns about his health. Khandu was here to attend the 13th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the Northeast region.

He took time out of his schedule to offer his support and best wishes to Tamang, who extended his heartfelt appreciation for Khandu’s genuine care and concern, reflecting the strong bond of friendship between the two leaders.

The Arunachal CM also shared his admiration for the ongoing International Tourism Mart, which he described as a significant event for the promotion of tourism in the Northeast.

He also expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the people of Sikkim.

The two leaders had a constructive discussion about the future development of their respective states and the broader Northeast region.

The conversation highlighted a shared vision for regional growth, with both leaders emphasising the importance of collaboration with the Centre to drive progress and ensure a brighter future for the region.(PTI)