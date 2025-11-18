TEZU, 17 Nov: Nishanlu Kri, senior volunteer of the Lohit Youth Library Network here and a first-generation learner from Kathan village in Wakro circle of Lohit district, has earned the gold medal and the first rank in MA sociology at the Central University of Gujarat, Vadodara.

She received the gold medal at the 6th convocation ceremony of the university at Vadodara from its Chancellor Dr Hashmukh Adhia on 15 November.

Delivering his convocation address, Dr Adhia shared the ‘Khwab formula’, emphasising the qualities essential for long-term success. Stressing that K stands for knowledge, he said there is no age limit forgaining knowledge and no substitute for hard work, as physical and mental abilities are equally crucial.

“No matter how talented you are, if your behaviour is not good, it holds no value. Keep your ego aside, and remain positive,” he said.

A total of 662 students from undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes received their degrees.

Kri is currently working as a soft skills trainer at Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu. An alumna of KGBV, Wakro and a dynamic library activist from APNE Library, she has conducted reading promotion sessions at IIT Gandhinagar, apart from being a regular volunteer of Bamboosa Library, Tezu.

Kri thanked all her mentors who supported her education, her teachers and the library patrons for their constant encouragement and support to complete her university education smoothly.

CALSOM chairman Sokhep Kri and several library patrons have congratulated Kri on her stellar educational achievement.