NEW DELHI, 23 Nov: Former badminton champions Saina Nehwal and Denmark’s Peter Gade expressed their willingness to visit Arunachal Pradesh, following an invitation from IPS officer Robin Hibu, to promote badminton among budding players of the state.

“I invited Saina Nehwal and Peter Gade to Arunachal Pradesh for future badminton camps for young Northeastern badminton players. They assured me that they would come not only for badminton camps but also to see places like Ziro, Zuku valley, and floating lake. They also expressed a desire to witness the Hornbill Festival and Ziro Music Festival,” Hibu said on Sunday.

Hibu, who is also the president of Helping Hands Delhi, said he met and interacted with the duo at the ‘Legends Vision – Legacy India Badminton Tour’ at Sirifort Sports Centre, which was organised to promote badminton among enthusiastic budding players.

“Privileged to interact and invite them to Northeastern states for badminton promotion,” he said.

Nehwal advised budding badminton players to focus 100 percent on discipline and consistency and keep themselves away from social media obsession, Hibu said.

He quoted Nehwal as advising players to take care of their body weight by avoiding junk food, and above all, to have a dream in life and strive to fulfil it.