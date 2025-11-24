Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that discussions at the government level have identified serious weaknesses in the current the inner line permit (ILP) regime, and that his government is working to fully digitise the ILP system, plug loopholes, ensure accountability, and make employers responsible for migrant labourers. In 2024, he had also promised that the ILP system would be strengthened and the government was internally preparing for this.

It is mandatory for non-Arunachalis to obtain ILP to travel and work in the state. Many people in the state have expressed fear and apprehension that lax implementation of the ILP is enabling illegal migration. If the ILP is implemented properly, there is no need to fear or be apprehensive about its consequences.

Securing an ILP isn’t difficult. It has just remained a document that is occasionally checked by the authorities, at their convenience and timing. Such a lax attitude will have to change.