ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh has fieldeda strong contingent of 82 para-athletes for the 2nd North East Para Games, scheduled to begin in Guwahati, Assam on 27 November.

Arunachal will compete in six disciplines – para athletics, para swimming, para boccia, para chess, para table tennis, and para badminton.

Addressing the participating athletes during the send-off ceremony at Chimpu on Monday, adviser to sports and youth affairs minister Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman John Neelam assured full cooperation and support to the para-athletes of the state.

Namchoom and Neelam said they would approach the state government for establishment of dedicated para-sports training centres, strengthening financial assistance for para-sports development, and enhanced and inclusive sports infrastructure across the state.

Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) secretary-general Techi Sonu highlighted that “para-sports are not merely competitive events but a movement of empowerment, dignity, inclusion, and the philosophy that ability is always greater than disability.”

The PAA reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen para-sports at the grassroots level, provide coachingand technical support, and create opportunities for divyangjan athletes across districts.

The association also apprised the government of the pending liabilities from last year’s participation in the first North East Para Games, along with the current requirements for the 2025 edition.

The send-off ceremony was attended also by Sports Director Tadar Appa.