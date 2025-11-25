48th Junior National Badminton Championships

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: Shaina Manimuthu from Karnataka and Ansh Negi from Uttarakhand won the girls’ and the boys’ singles titles, respectively, at the Yonex-Sunrise 48th Junior National Badminton Championships.

Tanoo Chandra from Chandigarh and Suryaksh Rawat from Uttarkhand were the runners-up in the girls’ and the boys’ singles, respectively.

Rujula Ramu from Karnataka and Tanvi Patri from Odisha secured the third place in the girls’ singles event, while Pranauv Ram N (TS) and Bornil Akash Changmai from Assam were the third place finishers in the boys’ singles event.

Vennala K and Reshika U (TS/TN) beat the pair of Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat from Uttarakhand to win the girls’ doubles event.

Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera from Uttarakhand, and Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni and Sarayu Suryaneni (TS) secured the third place in the girls’ doubles event.

In the boys’ doubles, Sumith AR from Karnataka pairing with Lalramsanga C from Mizoram beat the duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu from Andhra Pradesh to win the title.

Bhavya Chhabra and Param Choudhary from Delhi, and Charan Ram Thippana and Hari Krishna Veeram from Andhra Pradesh secured third place in the boys’ doubles event.

In the mixed doubles, Vansh Dev from Delhi and Angel Punera from Uttarakhand won the title, defeating the pair of Bhavya Chhabra from Delhi and Vishakha Toppo from Odisha.

Lalramsanga C (Mizroma) and Taarini Suri (Maharashtra), and Divyansh Rawat and Dianka Waldia from Delhi secured third place.

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Sports Director Tadar Appa, observer from Badminton Association of India N Kumar Shyam, Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institution Regulatory Commission member Dr Joram Aniya, and Arunachal Olympic Association President Taba Tedir distributed the prizes to the winners, runners-up and third place finishers.

Organising secretary Bamang Tago acknowledged the support and cooperation extended by the capital administration and various departments in making the national event a success.