Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), along with the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal Pradesh (IYFA), and the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO) on Monday deferred their proposed 12-hourcapital region bandh, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

It was announced during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday.

The organisations said that Home Minister Mama Natung has called a roundtable conference on 5 December, along with DGP Anand Mohan, SPs, and other key stakeholders in order to work towards a conclusive resolution.

The organisations are demanding demolition of illegal mosques in and around the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), complete ban on weekly markets in the ICR, including

Doimukh and Hollongi, and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the state without inner line permits.