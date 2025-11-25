KHONSA, 24 Nov: Socha Songthing of Jumdang village was crowned Miss Nocte 2025 at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old received a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, presented by RWD Secretary PN Thungon.

Chathiam Agi of Moktowa village and Charan Hakhun of Rajanagar village were adjudged the first and second runner-up, respectively, receiving cash prizes of Rs 80,000 and Rs 50,000.

The subtitle winners – Yamki Namphu (Miss Catwalk), Chajah Lowang (Miss Congeniality), Nyamcha Sumnyan (Best Costume), Nyaamcha Sumnyan (Miss Talent, and Lamsen Mongwang (Miss Popularity) – received Rs 15,000 each.

The beauty pageant was organised as part of the 57th Nocte Chalo Loku celebration.

The panel of judges included 2024 Miss Arunachal 2nd runner-up Adam Wangsu, reigning Miss TCL Nabo Biham, reigning Miss TCL first runner-up Charow Lowang, ArSRLAM DDM Raju Tamang Ghising, choreogarpher Dr Chanum Hosai, and makeup artist Sandra Ramra.

Speaking on the occasion, Thungon praised the vibrant Nocte culture and commended the organising committee for their dedication in ensuring the grand success of the event. He urged the youths of Tirap to abstain from drug addiction and focus on education. He also encouraged all 13 contestants of Miss Nocte 2025 to be role models and torchbearers for the society and the younger generation.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra highlighted the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh’ colourful tribal festivals and emphasised the importance of preserving indigenous traditions while embracing modernisation. The DC assured that the district administration would extend all possible logistical support whenever required.

The grand finale of the 2nd edition of Miss Nocte 2025 featured enthralling performances by Baby Mossang, winner of Arunachal Idol Season 4, Marpi Bam, Swadhay Band, and popular local artists Milli Singh Lowang, Toangi Agi, and Anisha Perme Agi.

Earlier, the programme began with an address by 57th Nocte Chalo Loku Celebration Committee vice president Jewang Sumnyan.

The event was attended also by Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, Khonsa ADC Namneet Singh, SP Aditya, 44 Assam Rifles CO Ankit Harjai, and NWA chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong. (DIPRO)