Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: Acclaimed Bollywood actor Adil Hussain said that “theatre is where we celebrate magical and miraculous human experiences in all their complexities and shades.”

Film actors may be replaced by the advent of artificial intelligence very soon, but not theatre actors, he said.

Attending the premiere of the international Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (ARM), the ARM ambassador underscored that, as Arunachal Pradesh is celebrating the theatre festival, the entire administration behind it should also be an example for the other Northeast states. Hussain urged other Northeast states to promote and support theatre arts in their respective states.

“When you play a role with utmost honesty and sincerity and without any judgement towards the role you are playing, even if you are playing Hitler, you must have empathy for the role; otherwise you will not able to fit into the pathra,” he said, stating that his teacher said this to him.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the annual Arunachal Rang Mahotsav is a celebration of “art, courage and human connection” and a reflection of the state’s rising presence on the global cultural map.

Khandu inaugurated the third edition of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav on Sunday evening at the DK Convention Centre here.

The CM, who attended the premiere of the festival’s inaugural production ‘Robin & Jummi’, said the performance left the auditorium in “deep silence and reflection,” capturing the emotional depth and artistic intent behind this year’s lineup.

“It was an honour to have celebrated actor Adil Hussain with us at the opening ceremony of ARM 2025,” he said in a social media post shortly after the show.

“With artists from 10 countries joining this year, the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav continues to prove that the language of art is universal,” he said, urging young people, students, art lovers and theatre practitioners to witness the diversity and storytelling power showcased at the festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who serves as the chairman of the festival committee, said that the ARM has rapidly positioned itself as one of Northeast’s most influential cultural platforms.

“The Arunachal Rang Mahotsav celebrates our theatre traditions, creative expression, and emerging talent. In just three editions, it has become one of the region’s most significant theatre festivals,” he said, emphasising the festival’s expanding scope and artistic ambition.

Mein personally welcomed officials from the embassies of Denmark and Ireland, whose participation has further deepened the festival’s international engagement. He also acknowledged artists representing various states of India, as well as performers from abroad who travelled to Arunachal to share their work.

“It was a pleasure to have Bollywood actors Adil Hussain (festival ambassador), Mita Vasisht and Ashok Bhagat amidst us. Their presence is an inspiration and encouragement to our young artists of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The DCM also praised festival director Riken Ngomle for spearheading the movement and bringing global theatre to Arunachal, noting that the festival’s growing reputation is the result of sustained commitment to artistic excellence, youth engagement and international collaboration.

The festival premiered the play ‘Robin & Jummi’ on its inaugural day. The play, directed by festival director Riken Ngomle, is inspired by the famous Romeo and Juliet, and tells the story of two young lovers from rival clans, played by Monya Amo and Nang Priya Longphoi, whose bond dares to grow amidst generations of conflict, pride and silence.

The play tells how their love challenges customs, fears and inherited grudges, as whispers of their relationship stir ego clashes and social pressures.

Over the next 13 days, the ARM will feature performances by artists from across India and 10 foreign countries, alongside panel discussions, skill-building workshops, director’s talks and cultural evenings intended to foster dialogue between diverse artistic traditions. (With PTI input)