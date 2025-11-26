The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has filed a formal complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging widespread electoral malpractices during preparations for the panchayati raj and municipal elections. The APCC claims there is misuse of money and muscle power in the electoral process, along with gross misuse of administrative machinery. The party fears that the upcoming elections may become some of the most compromised in the state’s history, as the electoral process is being turned into a “barter system,” with votes exchanged for cash, large-scale cash-for-vote activities, substantial amounts of money offered to voters, and allegations that voters are being forced to surrender their voter ID cards after accepting money.

Such allegations have to be taken seriously, even though, as an opposition party, it is natural that the APCC will not ignore anything that can put the government in a corner. The SEC must act and implement checks and balances to ensure a fair election.