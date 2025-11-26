GUWAHATI, 25 Nov: Royal Global School (RGS) here Assam has announced the launch of the second edition of its ‘Royal Super 50’ scholarship programme, offering 100% merit-based scholarships to talented students from Assam and the rest of the Northeast studying in Classes 1-8.

The programme, aimed at identifying and nurturing early academic excellence, opens its applications this week and will follow a rigorous multi-stage selection process comprising an online application, an entrance test on reasoning, aptitude and subject fundamentals, and a personal interaction round before the final merit list is declared.

Speaking at the launch, RGS chairman Dr AK Pansari said, “Royal Super 50 is our commitment to ensuring that brilliance and ambition are never limited by financial constraints. We want deserving young minds of Assam and the Northeast to receive the finest schooling experience and to be prepared to lead with confidence, character and purpose.”

Positioned along NH 37 in Betkuchi, the RGS has built a reputation as one of the region’s most holistic and future-ready institutions, backed by technology-enabled classrooms, advanced science and mathematics laboratories, a dedicated STEM and robotics centre, a well-curated library with digital learning resources, modern residential facilities, and an expansive indoor sports complex that houses courts for basketball, badminton, table tennis and squash, along with yoga and fitness training.