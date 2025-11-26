NAHARLAGUN, 25 Nov: The 3103 Studio – a pottery studio based in Naharlagun – conducted a creative interactive webinar on the ‘Art of pottery as a heritage of Arunachal Pradesh’ to mark the celebration of the World Heritage Week, along with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Arunachal chapter convener and MLA Oken Tayeng at E Sector here on Tuesday.

The webinar was conducted in the presence of INTACH Arunachal chapter co-convener K Lombi, who shared insights into the growth of creativity through varied art forms in the state and highlighted the INTACH Arunachal chapter as a medium to encourage all.

3103 Studio ceramic artist Karter Lombi spoke about traditional, cultural and historical contexts of pottery as an art form. She also shared the contemporary take on pottery and how the art is contributing to the heritage of the state.

“Indigenous pottery of Arunachal Pradesh is much more than a traditional craft; it is a living mirror of who we are as a people. From the ancient brick walls of Itafort and archaeological pottery shards to the humble cooking pot in a village kitchen, or a contemporary studio-made piece, clay has carried our stories across generations. It binds land and community, women’s knowledge and ancestral memory, everyday life and sacred rituals,” Lombi said in a release.

She said that, in today’s globalised world – especially on World Heritage Day – “recognising our pottery as heritage means accepting that our identity is not only written in monuments and texts, but also shaped by the hands of local artisans.

“Studio pottery owners, museums and young learners now have a shared responsibility: to document, practice, and innovate within this tradition, so that it remains relevant, respected and economically viable,” she said.

She added that when the new generation understands the value of this art form, pottery stops being seen as”old” and becomes a source of pride, creativity and sustainable livelihood.

“Ultimately, to honour Arunachal’s indigenous pottery is to honour our land, our elders, and our future, ensuring that the warmth of clay, fire and community continues to define the cultural heartbeat of our state,” the release added.