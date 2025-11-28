The Tourism Department in Arunachal Pradesh has had several directors in the last three years. Since 2023, officers have barely lasted a year, which indicates an unprofessional state of affairs and suggests that these postings are merely stop-gap arrangements before officers are transferred to districts or other departments.

If the department is seeking stability and better performance, it must begin by ensuring that the right human resources are put in place.

The last director was transferred to a district just before the model code of conduct came into effect. As a result, the department will have to function without a director until the declaration of the panchayat election, which is due in December 2025.

The department has remained one of unrealised potential for many years and has not truly taken off. The state has immense tourism offerings – from adventure and culture to religious tourism – but these require proper channeling. Tourism is also a sector that can generate significant self-employment opportunities. What is needed is a well-defined policy, and for such a policy to materialise, the department must have dedicated officers with visionary ideas.