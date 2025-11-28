PASIGHAT, 27 Nov: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani lauded the proactive initiatives of the stakeholder departments to strengthen the anti-drug mission, adding that “these milestones in the anti-drug mission journey are heartening.”

Reviewing the action taken reports submitted by various departments during an NCORD meeting held here on Thursday, the DC reiterated empowering recovering youths through self-employment ventures, and asked the departments to reach out to them by organising regular awareness sessions at the rehab centres on vocational and skill development courses offered by the Rural-Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Skill Development Department, etc.

SP Pankaj Lamba presented a brief on the initiatives of the district police in the anti-drug awareness campaign, NDPS Act implementation against drug trafficking, and joint enforcement measures with stakeholder departments.

“The community outreach under Voice against Drug Abuse (VADA) clubs has covered 1,300 individuals this month, in collaboration with WASE and recovered warriors in five villages under Mebo subdivision, including organising drug-free East Siang police fest,”the SP informed.

The meeting was attended by SDPO Dr Akansha Milind Tamgadge, DSP Ayup Boko, police officers, BPGH Joint DHS Dr T Tali, DMO Dr Yagling Perme, ADI Anima Gammeng, ABAK district president Miti Megu Perme, and WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang among others. (DIPRO)