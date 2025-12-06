ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: The Adi community of Shi-Yomi district celebrated Podi-Barbi festival with traditional fervour and gaiety at the Solung-Mopin ground here on Friday.

The festival is celebrated by the Boh, Ramo, and Bokar tribes of the district.

Lauding the community for their rich culture and tradition, health minister Biyuram Wahge advocated promotion and preservation of the tribal languages. He appealed to the youths of the community to uphold their tradition while moving forward simultaneously with modernity.

Advisor to WRD minister Hayeng Mangfi underscored the importance of preserving one’s culture and tradition.

“It is through the celebration of festivals that one can learn about culture and tradition,” he said.

Education minister P.D Sona lauded the community members for upholding their distinct cultural practices despite the fast-changing times.

The dignitaries also highlighted the importance of promoting and preserving tribal languages, stating that “language is the backbone of identity.”

They urged the youth to take pride in their roots, learn their mother tongues and carry forward the traditions of their ancestors while also embracing the opportunities of modern society.