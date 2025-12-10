ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: On the occasion of the adoption of the Declaration on Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) by the United Nations General Assembly, the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) on 9 December reiterated that it would strengthen HRDs in the state.

“While defending rights, it is equally important that HRDs engage constructively with state institutions. Human rights work is not in opposition to the state; it is meant to strengthen governance by ensuring accountability, transparency, and fairness,” the APSHRC stated in a release.

It said that the HRDs have the responsibility to work within the ambit of law, respecting the rules, procedures, and democratic institutions.

The police and administration, on their part, must view HRDs as partners, rather than adversaries, ensuring that they can work free from fear, intimidation, or harassment, it said.

“A constructive relationship between the state machinery and HRDs helps prevent conflict, builds trust, and reinforces the rule of law,” APSHRC Acting Chairperson Bamang Tago said.

APSHRC to observe Human Rights Day

Meanwhile, the APSHRC said it will observe the Human Rights Day on Wednesday, with the theme ‘Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials’, to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

It will conduct an awareness programme on human rights at DK Auditorium of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

Members of statutory bodies, including the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Arunachal Pradesh Legal Service Authority, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Arunachal Pradesh State Information Commission, Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission and others will highlight their roles and responsibilities during the event.

Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Chairperson PK Deka, retired major general Jarken Gamlin, and students from in an around the Itanagar Capital Region are expected to participate in it.