PASIGHAT, 9 Dec: Retired IAS officer Oshong Ering breathed his last on 8 December at his residence in Mirku in East Siang district after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest on Tuesday.

He leaves behind three sons and as many daughters.

According to a family source, Ering was born in 1932 to late Gomyi Gao Ering and the late Adul Ering.

Ering started his primary education in 1942 and completed his matriculation from GHSS, Pasighat (now IGJGHSS) in 1955. He studied at St Edmund’s College, Shillong, and was in his BA final year but could not complete it due to his parents’ illness.

Ering served in various remote areas of the then NEFA in different capacities, from area superintendent in 1960 to registrar of cooperative society in 1993.

He was appointed as area superintendent in 1960 at Pasighat and was promoted as base superintendent in 1962 and APO/EAC in 1975.

Ering was appointed as director of arts & culture in 1987, DC of Dibang Valley in 1992, and registrar of cooperative society in 1993.

He also held several additional charges, including deputy secretary-general (admin), deputy secretary engineering, director of relief & rehabilitation, and director of civil supply.

He served in various places, including Pasighat, Aalo, Yingkiong, Pangin, Boleng, Mariyang, Anini, Tezu, Roing, Hawaii, Mohanbari, Itanagar, and Bomdila.

Ering was also a prolific writer and philosopher, and wrote several books, including Oral Historical Facts of the Adis, The Lingering Memories, Myths of the Adis, and Donyi Polo – the Enlightened Beauty. He also wrote many articles on the culture and festivals of the Adis.

The Adi Agom Kébang (AAK) expressed profound grief over Ering’s demise, and offered prayers for eternal peace for his departed soul.

“The passing away of a great writer and philosopher, Oshong Ering, has created a vacuum in Adi society in terms of composition, writing, publication of books, literary activities, philosophical epistemology, and other societal development, which is an irrecoverable loss for the state of Arunachal Pradesh in general and the Adi community in particular,” the AAK stated in a condolence message.

On Tuesday, the executive members of AAK, led by its president Dr Tayek Talom and its secretary Tayom Dai, visited the grieving family in Mirku and paid their last respects to Ering. They offered floral tributes and observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Expressing grief over Ering’s demise, MP Tapir Gao said, “Oshong Ering’s demise is a great loss to the state of Arunachal Pradesh, and to all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, and former MLAs Kaling Moyong and Bosiram Siram also paid their heartfelt condolences and tributes.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, paying his last respects, stated that Oshong Ering was “an officer of impeccable character – simple, grounded, and devoted entirely to the people and community. His life will continue to inspire generations of officers and youths.

“Today, we gather along with the Adi society and people from various walks of life, who have come all the way here to honour his funeral and pay our final respects,” he said.

East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani and SP Pankaj Lamba also mourned the demise of the distinguished administrator. (With DIPRO input)