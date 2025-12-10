ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that border villages in Arunachal Pradesh and across the country are now being viewed as India’s ‘first villages’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to frontier development.

In a social media post, the chief minister said the new perspective marks a shift from earlier perceptions of these settlements as remote and neglected.

“It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has transformed the way we look at our border and remote villages. No longer do we call them the last villages of India. They are now recognised as the first villages of India,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Highlighting the change on the ground, Khandu said, “Mago village stands as a shining example of this shift, where development, dignity and national priority now reach first.”

He said the transformation of frontier habitations reflects the government’s focus on improving connectivity, services and administrative access in high-altitude regions.

The chief minister said the renewed attention to border settlements boosts confidence among residents living in difficult terrains.

“Our border villagers are no longer isolated. They are partners in nation-building, and their wellbeing is a national priority,” he added.

Mago is a high-altitude village in Tawang district of the Northeastern state, located close to the Tibet border.

Known for its rugged terrain and limited accessibility, it has long been among the state’s remotest habitations.

Recent infrastructure improvements, including road connectivity and essential services, have brought the village into sharper administrative focus, officials said. (PTI)