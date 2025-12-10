PASIGHAT, 9 Dec: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps on Tuesday organised a felicitation ceremony at the Veterans Seva Kendra (VSK) here in East Siang district to honour the agniveer aspirants from East Siang and Siang districts who recently cleared the rigorous selection process under the Agnipath Scheme.

A total of 15 youths from the region were felicitated for their perseverance, dedication and commitment to national service. The ceremony was attended by senior civil and military dignitaries, including officials from the Spear Corps and the local administration, along with veterans, serving personnel, and family members of the achievers.

The VSK here, functioning under the aegis of the Spear Corps, played a pivotal role in shaping the success of these aspirants. Through the Spearhead Empowering Veterans and Aspirants (SeVaA) initiative, the centre has been providing structured guidance, training support and documentation assistance to agniveer aspirants, while simultaneously working for the welfare of veterans.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries lauded the consistent efforts of the VSK in empowering the youths of the region.

A senior official said, “The Agnipath Scheme offers a golden opportunity to the nation’s youths to serve with honour and build a secure future. We are proud of these achievers and are confident they will uphold the finest traditions of the Indian Army.”

During the ceremony, the successful candidates were felicitated with certificates and mementos, acknowledging their hard work and achievement. The event stood as a proud moment for the families and the local community, reflecting the strong bond between the Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)