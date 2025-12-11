[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 10 Dec: Arunachal Scout and Bogong Soccer Club emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s category, respectively, at the 2nd Tapor Gao Memorial Football Tournament.

Arunachal Scout defeated East Siang 3-1 in the final played on Wednesday, while Bogong Soccer Club beat Sanggo Oyan A Team in the final at outdoor stadium here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The winners and runners-up of both the categories received cash prizes of Rs.1.5 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh, respectively.

Attending the closing ceremony, sports and youth affairs minister Kento Jini lauded the players and organizers, stating that the tournament reflected the growing football culture in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The passion I witnessed today-both on the field and among the spectators-is truly inspiring. Our government remains committed to supporting young athletes and building more platforms like this to nurture local talent,” he said.

The organizing committee stated that the tournament has become a symbol of unity and sporting excellence.

“Such events strengthen community bonding and motivate our youth toward constructive achievements. We appeal to all football enthusiasts to participate more in the coming event,” the organizers said.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng also attended the closing ceremony.

The event was sponsored by MP Tapir Gao and Dui Gao continuing their support for development of sports in the state.

East Siang District Football Association organized the tournament under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association.