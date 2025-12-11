[ Prafulla Kaman ]

MIKONG, 10 Dec: The 13th edition of Winter Cricket Tournament (T-20), organized by Mikong Sports Association, was inaugurated at Mikong UPS playground in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Depi Cricket Team has won the opening match of the tournament beating its opponent Gipong Cricket team of Ngorlung.

The Gipong team, which started batting, scored 151 runs by losing eight wickets till the last over and set a target of 152 runs to the opponent team. The Depi team crossed the target in the early 13th over against loss of 6 wickets.

A total 20 cricket teams from East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts of the state besides Jonai of neighbouring Assam are participating in the tournament.

The winning team will get a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, while the runner-up team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

The winter cricket tournament is an annual sports event, organised to provide a platform to budding sportsmen and keep local youths away from the habit of taking narcotics, alcohol and other harmful substances.

Inaugurating the cricket tournament, public leader Nyonyi Taga said the sports events organized in the area have an impact in declining narcotics and drugs habits among the youths.

He urged the young sportsmen to maintain the sportsman spirit and build their career through games and sports. Taga also urged the organizers to continue their efforts and provide the young sportsmen a right platform to hone their talent. He has appealed to sports event organizers to “invite sports teams from Assam in any tournament and develop a friendly relation with the people of the neighbouring state.”

Among others, state’s power department’s retired accountant Takong Taboh, Mikong head GB Takong Takoh and Tatem Taboh addressed the inaugural programme.