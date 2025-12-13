Editor,

Elections are held every five years in accordance with the laws established in the Constitution of India, be it general or local self-government elections.

However, it is perplexing to observe that this election also enforces a stringent provision regarding the qualifications and disqualifications of candidates, as outlined in Chapter-II, Clause-2 [Sub-clause-(g)] of the ‘Handbook for Elections to Gram Panchayats and Zilla Parishads 2025’. This provision, known as ‘office of profits’, pertains to a government position that offers financial benefits, advantages, or gains, which may lead to a conflict of interest for elected officials such as MPs, MLAs, and members of municipal and panchayati raj, thereby compromising legislative independence.

Although not explicitly defined, it encompasses positions that come with salaries, perks, or authority under the executive, resulting in disqualification of candidates who hold such posts.

In contrast, this election has seen the disqualification of numerous candidates from contesting, including those for the position of gram panchayat members, under the ‘office of profits’ provisions. Ironically, many high-ranking officials in government departments, such as chairmen, are openly campaigning for their close party associates or relatives without facing any restrictions, despite receiving substantial honorariums, perks, and allowances. If such provisions remain entrenched in the laws, it will not be long before departmental corruption becomes rampant due to these practices, as all government officials fear disciplinary actions during elections for their manipulations, which undermine the integrity of government institutions.

I am not accusing or blaming the Election Commission – from the chief electoral officer to the lower-ranking officers – but expressing my concerns as a responsible citizen regarding the system.

Manlem Wangsu,

Former president,

Longding District Students’ Union