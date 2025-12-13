Editor,

I am writing to express my concern about the current recruitment process for government jobs in Arunachal Pradesh. As a resident of this state, I strongly believe that it is essential to prioritise the interests of the indigenous people, particularly the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) candidates.

Arunachal is a fully tribal state, and it is imperative that we protect the rights and opportunities of our local youths. The current system allows non-APST candidates to compete with APST candidates, which is unfair and unjust. Our students are already at a disadvantage when competing with candidates from other states, such as Assam and other Northeast states, where such rules are already in place.

I strongly suggest that the government makes it compulsory for candidates to produce a scheduled tribe (ST) and permanent residence certificate (PRC) to be eligible for APPSC and APSSB examinations. This will ensure that APST candidates get full opportunities to be selected in these examinations and secure government jobs.

The number of unemployed youths in Arunachal is increasing year by year, and it is our responsibility to address this issue. By implementing this rule, we can empower our local youths and provide them with better opportunities.

I urge the government to take immediate action to implement this suggestion and prioritise the interests of the indigenous people of Arunachal.

A concerned citizen