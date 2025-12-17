ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik presented the Governor’s Citation to the 11th Battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The citation was received by 11 AR Commandant, Col Vivek Tripathi, along with Subedar Major Lekh Raj and

Rifleman (General Duty) Neelesh Kumar, on behalf of all ranks of the battalion.

The governor commended the 11 AR for its exceptional professionalism, effective counter-insurgency operations, and its humane and compassionate approach in extending timely assistance to the civil administration and the local populace.

He expressed confidence that the battalion would continue to uphold its high standards of service and dedication.

Parnaik said that, through constant vigilance and robust security measures, the 11 Assam Rifles has ensured peace in its area of responsibility and also instilled a sense of safety and confidence among the people, thereby creating an enabling environment for development.

Despite numerous challenges, he said, the 11 AR has made commendable contributions towards peace, stability, and progress in the state. (Lok Bhavan)