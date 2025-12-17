[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: The total voting percentage in the panchayat elections in the state stood at 74.92. State Election Commission Secretary Taru Talo, while sharing the details, informed that in the municipal elections, Itanagar recorded a voting percentage of 51.39, while Pasighat recorded 60.95%.

He said the data took time to be compiled as some districts could not submit information on time due to network issues. The secretary stated that the elections were generally peaceful, although there were a few minor incidents.

He further informed that re-polling has been announced in four districts of the state. The re-poll will be held at the GP segment of 2/6-Nongkhon under 2-Upper Lekang ZPC in Namsai district; the 3/1 Nisangjang/Besai GP segment under 3-Nedo ZP constituency in Bichom district; the 4/11/2, 4/11/3, 4/11/5 and 4/11/6 GP constituencies under Laho-II GP in 4-Dadam ZP constituency in Tirap district; and the 6-Rotom polling station under 1-Tamen Dollungmukh ZP constituency in Kamle district.

The secretary said polling will take place on 18 December, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 1 pm. He added that the commission has not received any recommendations for re-polling from districts other than those mentioned.

In the PR elections, the highest voting percentage (84.31%) was recorded in Longding district, while the lowest (65.05%) was recorded in East Kameng district. In the municipal elections, the highest voting percentage (77.02%) was recorded at Polling Station No 1, Government Secondary School, GTC, Pasighat, under Ward 1 of the Pasighat Municipal Council. The lowest voting percentage (33.72%) was recorded at Polling Station No 8, Vivek Vihar, Itanagar, under Ward 3 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

The simultaneous panchayat and municipal elections concluded peacefully on Monday.