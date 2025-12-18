LIKABALI/ YINGKIONG, 17 Dec: A vote-counting training programme for 18 counting supervisors and 38 counting assistants, appointed for counting votes polled for the Lower Siang Zilla Parishad in the Panchayati Raj elections, was held at the PWD Circuit House, Likabali on Wednesday.

The counting of votes for segments falling under the Nari Koyu AC will be conducted at Hingen Hall of the ADC office, Nari, while counting for those under the Likabali AC will take place at the auditorium of Likabali Government Higher Secondary School on 20 December.

A dry run for vote counting has been scheduled for 19 December to further familiarise the appointed officials through a practical simulation of the actual counting process.

Nari ADC-cum-returning officer Ainstein Koyu and assistant commissioner Janes Mary Tayeng imparted the training through comprehensive PowerPoint presentations. A practical drill on handling polled ballot boxes was conducted by master trainer T. Ete.

Likabali headquarters additional deputy commissioner-cum-district panchayat development officer Mokar Riba appealed to all officials engaged in counting duties to clearly understand the procedures before undertaking the task, in order to avoid possible complications.

Also, in Upper Siang district, training programme for counting supervisors and counting assistants was conducted at the Multipurpose Hall, Yingkiong.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Talo Jerang elaborated in detail on the roles and responsibilities of counting personnel. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining accuracy, transparency, and strict adherence to prescribed procedures, along with necessary precautions to be observed at the counting centres.

The training was imparted by master trainers Sanjay Singh and Amit Dihider. Returning officers, assistant returning officers, all counting supervisors, and counting assistants attended the programme.(DIPROs)