Representing India, four athletes from Arunachal Pradesh won six medals – four gold, one silver, and one bronze – at the Nordic Open Wushu Championships held in Sweden.

Mepung Lamgu won two gold medals – one in Taijiquan and the other in Taijijian – while Mercy Ngaimong secured a gold medal in the Jianshu event, and Onilu Tega won gold in the 52 kg category. Chera Loku claimed one silver medal in Taijiquan and a bronze medal in Taijijian.

Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu were previously selected to represent India at the World University Games in Chengdu but had to withdraw due to the ‘stapled visa’ row.

Given their proven track record, it is no surprise that the players delivered such a splendid performance. The state government must ensure that they do not lack anything in terms of resources and incentives. Monetary incentives should be awarded to these athletes for each accomplishment, as they bring laurels to both the country and the state.

The state must ensure that these players get the best facilities, including training abroad, where better facilities are available.