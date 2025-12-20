Staff Reporter

LADA/NEDO, 19 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) has arrested 17 persons, including a candidate for gram panchayat member (GPM), in connection with disruption of panchayat polling at the Besai polling station in Bichom district.

Fifteen arrests were made on Wednesday, bringing the total to 17, including two taken into custody on the day of the initial polling.

Of the 20 named accused, 17 are in custody, with action continuing against the remaining three.

The incident occurred at the Nisanjang-Besai gram panchayat under the Nedo zilla parishad constituency, where polling was reportedly disrupted, forcing adjournment of the process on 15 December due to a serious breakdown of law and order.

According to an FIR filed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) P Nobin Jomoh, the alleged accused, identified as Kalung Besai, led the mob to attack the polling team, including ASP Jomoh, when they were thwarted from capturing the Besai-Nisanjang polling station.

It is reported that the ASP and the presiding officer sustained injuries during the attack while on duty.

Tensions arose when a polling agent allegedly attempted to cast votes on behalf of others.

The situation escalated as miscreants felled trees to block roads leading to the polling station, severely restricting access, Jomoh added.

It is reported that despite interventions by election authorities and security forces, polling could not resume.

The State Election Commission approved the district election officer’s request to adjourn the poll under Rule 45(2) of the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Conduct of Election) Rules, 2001.

A re-poll was held peacefully on 18 December at the Government Upper Primary School in Lada (Nedo), the circle office headquarters, starting at 7 am amid heightened security. No incidents were reported during the re-poll.

The Bichom district police described the original disruption as involving attempts at booth capturing, criminal intimidation, rioting, assault on public servants, and damage to government property.

The police regained control and secured the ballot box and materials.

Based on an FIR and ongoing investigation, coordinated operations led to the arrests.

The APP reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the democratic process, stating that any attempt to disrupt elections or assault duty personnel will be met with strict legal action.