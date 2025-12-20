[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 19 Dec: After seven months, the PWD (Highway) has managed to open the Papu Nallah road for one-way use.

Commuters coming from Naharlagun can now use the Sohum-Papu Nallah road for onward journeys towards Itanagar. Those travelling towards Naharlagun will have to continue using the bypass road via Sohum.

This stretch had been closed to traffic in May this year to allow earth-cutting work and the erection of pillars for the construction of a flyover as part of the four-lane highway project.

At the time of closing the road, the then deputy commissioner, Talo Potom, had stated that it would take two months to complete the earth-cutting work. However, it took more than seven months to complete the earth-cutting and erection of pillars for such a small stretch of road. And even after such a long wait, the road has been opened for only one-way traffic.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday held a meeting to review the progress of the Itanagar-Banderdewa Package B (NH 415).

Expressing concern over the delay in completion of the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli stretch, the chief minister in a Facebook post said that delays and poor execution have caused avoidable public hardship, especially during the monsoon.

He further stated that instructions have been issued to make the road safe, fully trafficable, and fit for uninterrupted vehicular movement within this winter to avoid inconvenience to the public. “This critical road will now move forward with urgency, accountability, and a people-first approach,” Khandu added.

The delay in completion of the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli stretch of NH 415 has become a major issue for the citizens of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). In November this year, the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court gave the PWD (Highway) two months’ time to complete the maintenance work on the Papu Nallah-Nirjuli road.

A division bench comprising Justice Kardak Ete and Justice Marli Vankung passed the order while hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No 11/2024, filed in July 2024 by Vijay Jamoh and Doge Lona, both residents of Naharlagun.