SEPPA, 19 Dec: With the counting of votes cast in the recently held panchayat and municipal elections in the state coming up on Saturday, various districts conducted programmes to train the vote counters on Friday.

East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Yashas-wani B urged all contesting candidates to maintain peace and decorum during the counting day of the panchayat polls in the district.

Chairing a meeting in Seppa with all contesting candidates on Friday, the DC briefed the participants on important aspects related to the counting process, including clarification on valid and invalid votes, and informed them about the systematic appointment of counting agents through the respective returningofficers for the counting day.

SP Kamdam Sikom apprised the candidates of the security arrangements in place. He informed about the deployment of police personnel in and around the designated strong room and within the specified security perimeter. He also appealed to all contesting candidates to cooperate with the administration and refrain from any activities that could disturb law and order on the counting day.

The meeting was attended by the ADC-cum-deputy district election officer, the returning officer, assistant returning officers, police personnel, and all contesting candidates.

In Lower Siang district, a dry run was carried out at the Likabali and Nari counting centres to familiarise the counting supervisors and assistants with the experience of actual counting scenario.

District Election Officer Rujjum Rakshap addressed the officials at both the counting centres, and reiterated his directives for carrying out the assigned duties with utmost sincerity and meticulousness, so that the election process ends hassle-free.

“Election work is a collective effort and the responsibility of each individual involved and its success solely depends on the joint efforts of all,” he said.

Nari ADC Ainstein Koyu, DPDO Mokar Riba, returning officer (RO) of Koyu ZP Marngam Kakki, RO of Likabali ZP Tajum Ronya, RO of Kangku ZP Miti Gongo, RO of Gensi ZP Kenter Lendo and Assistant Commissioner Janes Mary Tayeng briefed the officials on the important aspects of counting and acquainted them with the zilla parishad constituency-centric peculiarities and the ways to handle those.

SP Gothombu Dajangju presented a brief on the security arrangements being made for the counting day.

In Lower Subansiri district, SP Keni Bagra conducted a mock exercise at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadiumin Ziro to review preparedness and ensure a smooth and peaceful counting process.

During the exercise, the SP took stock of the overall security and traffic arrangements, and briefed the deployed personnel on their respective duties. He emphasised the need for maximum alertness, coordination and professionalism to avert any untoward incidents, violence or disturbance during the counting day.

The personnel were instructed to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures and remain vigilant throughout the process.

The mock exercise was attended by DSP Ojing Lego, officers in charge of various police stations, and personnel from the district police, IRBn and ITBP.

The exercise aimed at strengthening inter-agency coordination and boosting confidence among the forces deployed for counting day.

In East Siang, the district administration carried out a dry run for the counting day for the votes cast in the panchayati raj and municipal council elections.

The full-scale rehearsal, held at the IGJ School auditorium, served as real-time training for counting supervisors and assistants. Master trainers Dr AshokKR Thakur (PGT), Dr Romeo Dupak, and KasepTayom (ADES), led the exercise, meticulously simulating every step of the counting process.

Officials were guided through the critical sequence of opening ballot and EVM boxes, verifying seals, and executing the actual count. The drill aimed to iron out any procedural hiccups and ensure absolute clarity and coordination among the staff ahead of the crucial day.

The dry run was conducted under the supervision of District Election Officer Sonalika Jiwani, ROs Pebika Lego and Nancy Yirang, assistant returning officers, and election observers for the district. (DIPROs)