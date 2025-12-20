ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s Northeast Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) organised a stakeholders’ consultation workshop and para-hydrology training on springshed management at Kimin in Papum Pare district on 17 December.

The event aimed to address the pressing challenges of spring depletion and growing water insecurity in the eastern Himalaya through ecosystem-based, science-driven, and community-led solutions.

The workshop provided a common platform for stakeholders in springshed management to share knowledge, exchange experience, and strengthen collaboration.

GBPNIHE-NERC Regional Head Dr Devendra Kumar highlighted the declining spring resources, and emphasised the need for community-driven, evidence-based interventions for long-term water security.

During the technical session, State Forest Research Institute senior soil scientist Dr RK Taj highlighted the successes and challenges in springshed management. Dr Taj emphasised on region-specific policies, sustainable natural resource conservation, community-based management, and plantation of suitable species.

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Talo Ekke shared field experiences from springshed management projects, highlighting awareness generation, participatory rural appraisal, hydrogeological analysis for recharge zone identification, formation of village water user committees, and convergence with government schemes.

Community members actively engaged in group discussions, sharing traditional knowledge and local experiences related to spring conservation and water use.

GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas highlighted ongoing springshed initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh. She emphasised the importance of ecosystem-based approaches, gender equity and social inclusion, and robust governance mechanisms in springshed management.

Assistant hydrogeologist Bhasruti Deori from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), and cluster manager (hydrogeologist) Parag Pratim Changmai from the North Eastern Infrastructure Development Authority (NEIDA), conducted a training session, focusing on basic hydrological concepts, spring recharge processes, and community-based monitoring techniques, aiming to develop local para-hydrologists.

Officials from the NEIDA and the CGWB reiterated their support for community-level initiatives, particularly in spring discharge and groundwater monitoring.

The workshop was conducted under the ICIMOD-funded HI-REAP programme titled ‘Scaling Ecosystem-based Approaches in the Indian Himalayan Region for Climate Adaptation and Biodiversity Resilience’ in collaboration of the CGWB and the NEIDA.

Around 35 participants, including community representatives from Rayuk and Tadar Happa villages, officials from line departments, scientists, and technical experts participated in the programme.