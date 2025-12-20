TAWANG, 19 Dec: The Good Governance Week was launched in multiple districts on Friday.

In Tawang, the district administration launched the Good Governance Week, themed ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’, on Friday, reaffirming its commitment to people-centric and inclusive governance.

Addressing the gathering, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo informed that Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore camps will be organised across various villages throughout the week to deliver essential government services directly at the grassroots. A key focus of the initiative is grievance redressal through ‘jan sunvai’, ensuring prompt, transparent, and responsive administration.

Retired APCS officer Jigme Choden emphasised that Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore “truly embodies the spirit of people-centric governance, where the administration reaches out to citizens with dignity, care, and commitment, leaving no one behind.”

During the jan sunvai session, Khirmu Gaon Bura Lobsang Phuntso raised important issues, including the approach road to Khirmu (Meith) village community hall, shortage of one teacher, and disruption of drinking water supply.

Taking serious note of the grievances, the DC directed the department heads concerned to initiate immediate action.

Additionally, Nehru Market bazaar secretary Tsangpa Tashi highlighted concerns regarding erratic power supply to streetlights, and the need for security fencing at the drinking water source in the market area.

The inaugural programme also witnessed awareness camps conducted by various departments, alongside blood donation, Aadhaar enrolment, fire safety awareness, and other citizen-centric services, making the event both impactful and service-oriented.

In Lower Subansiri district, Deputy CommissionerOli Perme on Friday launched the Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore campaign from the Government Middle School in headquarters Ziro, in the presence of SP Keni Bagra, DMO Dr Millo Kunya, Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, District Programme Officer Dr Subu Habung, officials from the Health Department, gaon buras, gaon buris, students, and members of the public.

On the inaugural day, the Health and Family Welfare Department organised a special camp providing free medical check-ups and medicines, along with registration for various flagship schemes such as the CMAAY, Vaya Vandana Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and Dulari Kanya Scheme, among others.

Addressing the gathering, the DC highlighted the objectives of the Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore campaign and urged the public to actively avail of the services being delivered by various departments at their doorsteps.

The DMO elaborated the health services being provided under the campaign, with special emphasis on Vaya Vandana Yojana, CMAAY and Dulari Kanya Scheme. She informed that, under the Dulari Kanya Scheme, any girl child born after April 2017 is eligible to avail financial benefits. She further shared that Lower Subansiri has received a letter of appreciation from the health secretary for achieving the highest non-communicable disease screening.

The inaugural camp witnessed enthusiastic participation, with hundreds of people benefitting from the services provided.

The Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore campaign will continue from 19 December to 25 December, marking the Sushasan Saptah/Good Governance Week 2025.

In Lohit, the district administration organised a service camp under the themes ‘Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore’ and ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ in Tezu on Friday as part of the Good Governance Week celebration.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo said that the core objective of the initiative was to take administration directly to the villages and resolve public grievances on the spot. He urged citizens to actively avail of the services being offered, stating that the programme aimed to save people from making repeated visits to government offices.

The DC also provided an overview of various government schemes currently being implemented in the district and noted that although the model code of conduct is in force, participation and encouragement from political leaders in such development-oriented initiatives are always appreciated.

Lohit district BJP president Gamso Bellai emphasisedthe need for sustained and inclusive development, and called for focused support from departments such as women and child development, agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, and education. He also stressed the importance of creating awareness about key government welfare schemes, particularly those related to the ICDS, pensions, disability benefits, and old-age welfare, to enhance citizen participation and sensitisation.

The camp witnessed participation of various line departments, offering a range of services at a single location. Health-related facilities included free screening for non-communicable diseases, Ayushman Bharat registration, TB screening, and testing for Hepatitis B and C. Citizens were also able to access documentation services through jan suvidha counters for issuance of certificates, including ST certificates, along with e-KYC for NFSA beneficiaries, and Aadhaar update facilities.

Social welfare services were provided through stalls set up by the one-stop centre and the district child protection unit. In addition, departments such as horticulture, animal husbandry and veterinary, fisheries, textile and handicrafts, labour, transport, and cooperatives extended on-the-spot assistance.

Facilities for LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme and basic banking services through SBI were also made available. (DIPROs)