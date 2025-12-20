Data presented by experts during a conference showed that toxic air poses serious, long-term health risks. During the summer months, the Air Quality Index (AQI) often remains in the 200-250 range, which is classified as poor. Under CPCB standards, an AQI above 200 is considered poor, and above 300 is classified as very poor to severe.

Air pollution acts as a silent accelerator of disease, disproportionately affecting the poor, children, and outdoor workers, they have found. Prolonged exposure to polluted air is driving a sharp rise in strokes and cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, and mental health disorders, the experts conclude. Conditions linked to pollution include Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders.

People living in highly polluted cities may live longer lives, but often with chronic illnesses that reduce productivity and quality of life.

The challenge is not only controlling pollution sources but also managing its public health impact, as air pollution is placing increasing pressure on the healthcare system. Alarmingly, air pollution has already reduced average life expectancy in India by several years.

As air pollution has become a year-round public health crisis, not just a seasonal issue, sufficient steps must be taken, before the situation spirals out of control. Air pollution can be controlled or curbed if there is accountability and a genuine willingness to act. Strengthening industry guidelines and shifting to green energy are viable options that can be implemented with serious effort.

So far, the government appears reluctant to take full responsibility for air pollution. This lack of willingness and accountability means people may be forced to live with worsening air quality. The wealthy may find ways to escape, but it is the most vulnerable communities that will continue to suffer.