KHINJILI, 20 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein released a book titled Traditional Festivals of Arunachal Pradesh: An Ethnographic Perspective, edited by Prof S Simon John and Dr Tarun Mene and jointly published by the AITS RGU and the RIWATCH, here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

The book was released during the ongoing three-day(19-21 December) international conference on ‘Interpreting Cultures and Traditions: Shifting the Lens’, being organised by the RIWATCH, in association with the Maulana Azad Institute of Asian Studies and the International Centre of Cultural Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University.

Former chief minister Mukut Mithi, Dambuk MLAPunnyo Apum, RIWATCH Chairman Dr Joram Begi, Arunachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor ProfTomo Riba, and Prof Yashwant Pathak, associate dean for faculty affairs, University of South Florida, Tampa, USA, were in attendance during the release.

The book makes significant contribution to ongoing scholarly debates on tradition versus modernity, change and continuity, and emic versus etic perspectives. It emphasises that traditional festivals are vibrant expressions of cultural identity and vital repositories of intangible cultural heritage.

In an era marked by rapid modernisation, these festivals face unprecedented challenges, making it increasingly important to document, analyse, and reflect upon them.

Responding to these concerns, the book systematically records and interprets the traditional festivals of the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

The book brings together diverse scholarly contributions and comprises 23 research papers, along with an introductory chapter by the editors. Each contribution offers a detailed examination of how traditional festivals function as living expressions of cultural identity, spiritual ecology, communal solidarity, and resilience within tribal societies.

Collectively, the papers deepen the understanding of indigenous worldviews and highlight the complexity embedded in ritual and festive practices.

The editors have collaborated with scholars, cultural practitioners, and local communities to present a comprehensive ethnographic portrayal of these traditions. The objective is not only to contribute to the preservation of the intangible cultural heritage of Arunachal but also to serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and others interested in the ethnographic study of traditional festivals.

Through this collective effort, the book seeks to deepen understanding, stimulate scholarly engagement, enhance cultural appreciation, and affirm the enduring significance of traditional festivals while encouraging ongoing dialogue, documentation, and preservation.