NGORLUNG, 20 Dec: As part of Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army organised a sports meet for Ngorlung village in East Siang district on Friday to strengthen military-civil cooperation and encourage local youths to embrace sports and physical fitness as a way of life.

The event also facilitated interaction among the Indian Army, students and the local community, according to an Indian Army release.

Six teams participated in football, volleyball and archery events, including FC Aronai, FC Swrang, FC Rajakhana, and volleyball teams from Jonai, Balabari and Simen Chapori villages, ensuring wide representation from local youths.

“All teams exhibited high levels of energy, discipline and technical skills, making the matches highly competitive and engaging for the spectators,” the release said.

The matches were conducted under the supervision of qualified referees and officials.

“The professional management of the event underlined the Army’s commitment to high standards in all outreach activities under Operation Sadbhavana. The event reinforced the message that sports can channel the energy of youths towards discipline, fitness and constructive pursuits, while also deepening trust and rapport between the armed forces and local communities in Arunachal Pradesh,” the release added.