ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The 8th convocation of Himalayan University (HU) here was held on Saturday, during which 621 graduates, including PhD scholars, received their degrees.

Governor KT Parnaik awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals to meritorious students across various courses.

Congratulating the graduates, the governor urged them to contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building, carrying forward their spirit of lifelong learning and service, guided by integrity, purpose, and hope.

He urged them to serve the society with creativity, humility, and compassion, stating that even small acts of honesty, integrity, and kindness quietly strengthen the moral fabric of the nation.

The governor lauded the Himalayan University’s NEP-2020-aligned curriculum and emphasised on research, skills, employability, and experiential learning. He advised the university to focus on discipline, punctuality and character, and creating an academic environment that nurtures both excellence and values.

Parnaik called upon the institution to actively engage with society, and suggested taking up initiatives like village adoption, cleanliness drives, anti-drug campaigns, and programmes for health and wellbeing of women and children.

Highlighting rapid global transformations in fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, space technology, biotechnology, and geospatial technologies, the governor urged the students and faculty to pursue innovation guided by ethics, responsibility, and compassion. He underscored the role of education in realising the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, with Arunachal Pradesh playing a crucial role through research, innovation, and India-centric problem-solving.

The governor noted that India is steadily transforming from a consumer of technology into a global creator of advanced solutions driven by initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Research and academic engagement must help bridge the urban-rural divide, empower MSMEs, modernise agriculture, strengthen border and rural economies, and ensure that the benefits of technology reach the last person in even the most remote corners of Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor said.

He encouraged the students to immerse themselves in research and innovation, describing these as the twin engines that would propel the nation’s technological leadership.

Rajiv Gandhi University VC Prof SK Nayak delivered an inspiring address, encouraging the graduating students as they step into a new phase of life.

HU VC Prof Prakash Divakaran presented the university’s annual report, highlighting its academic progress, achievements, and future vision.

HU Registrar Vijay Kumar Tripathi also addressed the gathering. (Lok Bhavan)