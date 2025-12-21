NIRJULI, 20 Dec: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here has been recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, as a potential nodal centre for universal human values (UHV) for the 2025-27 period.

“With this recognition, the UHV Cell of the NERIST becomes the first and only such centre in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the institute’s commitment to holistic and value-based education in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” the NERIST stated in a release.

Since its establishment in June 2024, the UHV Cell has conducted several impactful initiatives, including student induction programmes, faculty development programme, outreach activities, and awareness drives aimed at integrating human values into the academic framework.

The AICTE has commended the NERIST’s efforts and expressed confidence in the institute’s role in promoting universal human values across the region.