[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 20 Dec: Hundreds of members of the Buddhist community, including leaders of community-based organisations, monks, and lay followers, took out a ‘mashal rally’ in Namsai town on Friday, joining a nationwide movement demanding the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, 1949.

The rally, marked by discipline and calm, reflected the community’s collective call for religious justice and rightful representation in the management of Buddhism’s holiest shrine.

The rally, organised by local Buddhist organisations and supported by various monastic bodies, witnessed participation of people of different age groups. Carrying mashals, placards and banners, the participants marched through designated routes in Namsai town, raising slogans that highlighted their demand for full Buddhist control over the Mahabodhitemple in Bodh Gaya, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

Addressing the gathering, All India Buddhist Forum general secretary Rev Akash Lama, the Arunachal Bhikkhu Sanga [ABS] president, All Tai Khamti Singpho Council [ATKSC] secretary-general Jaling Mannow, Singpho Development Society [SDS] president MN Singpho, Rev Narendra Bhikkhu, Rev Pannasara Bhikkhu and other senior monks and community leaders stated that the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, enacted in 1949, is fundamentally unjust to Buddhists.

Under the Act, the temple management committee includes non-Buddhist members – a provision that protesters argue undermines the religious autonomy of Buddhists over their most sacred site. They asserted that no other major religious shrine in the country is administered in a similar manner.

“The Mahabodhi temple is the spiritual heart of Buddhism. Its administration should rest entirely with Buddhists, in keeping with religious principles and historical truth,” All India Buddhist Forum general secretary Rev Lama said. He clarified that the movement is not directed against any community but is a democratic and peaceful struggle for religious rights and dignity.

He emphasised that the rally in Namsai was part of a broader, nationwide campaign with similar demonstrations being held in different parts of India for the last three years. He reiterated that Buddhists across the country have been urging the central government to amend or repeal the Act to ensure exclusive Buddhist management of the Mahabodhi temple.

Namsai, known as a stronghold of TheravadaBuddhism, has a long tradition of peaceful religious expression. The district is home to several prominent monasteries and the famed Golden Pagoda, making it a significant centre of Buddhist faith in Arunachal Pradesh. Community leaders noted that the large turnout at the rally reflected the deep emotional and spiritual connection of the people with the issue.

The local administration maintained a vigilant presence to ensure that the rally passed off smoothly. Officials confirmed that the event remained peaceful, with no untoward incidents reported. Traffic movement and daily activities were largely unaffected due to prior coordination between the organisers and the authorities.

Concluding the rally, the monks and community leaders appealed to the government to listen to the long-pending demand of the Buddhist community with sensitivity and seriousness. They expressed hope that sustained peaceful movements would lead to meaningful dialogue and legislative action in the near future.

The rally ended with prayers for peace, harmony and wisdom, reinforcing the Buddhist principles of non-violence and compassion, even as the community continues its determined pursuit of justice and religious self-governance.