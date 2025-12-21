MIAO, Dec 20: The Singpho cultural troupe from Changlang district will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national-level folk dance competition to be held in New Delhi in the first week of January 2026 after winning first prize at the State Youth Festival in Itanagar.

The troupe secured the top position in the folk dance category at the festival held at DK Convention Hall on December 18 with their performance of Thongka Manau, a traditional Singpho folk dance. The judges commended the group for its precision, coordination and authentic cultural presentation.

Led by Ongbu Singpho, finance secretary of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH), the troupe outperformed teams from across the state. East Kameng district finished second, while Kra Daadi district secured third place in the category.

In the folk song category, the Longchang (Tangsa) troupe won second prize.

Along with the trophy, the Singpho troupe also received a cash award.

Following their return to Miao, the dancers were felicitated at a reception organised by the MSRH. The event was attended by members of the Singpho Development Society, Singpho Women Organisation India and World Kachin Congress, along with senior community leaders.

Congratulating the troupe, MSRH president Gamseng Singpho said the achievement would inspire younger generations to preserve Singpho cultural traditions. Other leaders expressed confidence that the troupe would perform well at the national level.

The Singpho cultural troupe is also scheduled to perform at the Sunrise Festival at Dong village in Anjaw district from December 29.