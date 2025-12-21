[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The Itanagar police have arrested Mohammad Dildar, the kingpin of a stolen vehicle supply racket operating from Delhi.

He was brought to Itanagar on Wednesday and produced before the Yupia court on Thursday, which remanded him to six days police custody. Dildar hails from Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

The police had been searching for him ever since his name surfaced as the prime accused and mastermind of the stolen vehicle supply nexus. Speaking to this daily, Itanagar SP Jummar Basar informed that Dildar was the key person responsible for running the entire racket.

“We had already arrested the middlemen who used to purchase vehicles from him and transport them to the Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh. Local sellers were also arrested earlier. Though it took time, we have finally managed to arrest the kingpin. Financial trails linking him to the vehicle theft racket have been established,” SP Basar said.

He added that the Delhi Police extended full cooperation throughout the investigation.

According to the police, Mohammad Dildar used to collect stolen vehicles from Delhi and sell them across the Northeast region. He had an extensive network, with several people engaged in transporting stolen vehicles from Delhi to the Northeast.

So far, the Itanagar police have recovered 75 stolen vehicles worth approximately Rs 35 crore. Many of these vehicles have been returned to their rightful owners following court orders.